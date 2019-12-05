FEC Approves N4.8bn Kwara, Osun Road Projects

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has at its weekly meeting held at the State House on Wednesday, approved two memoranda for the construction of inherited roads in Kwara and Osun States at the total cost of N4.8 billion.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said while briefing State House correspondents, that the first of the presented memoranda, related to the Ajase-Ipo/ Offa/ Erinle Road in Kwara State.

The contract for the 18km section that completes the entire length of 26km of the road was awarded at the cost of N4.027 billion. The road is strategic as it connects Kwara State to Osun State.

Fashola said the contract that was awarded by the previous administration was just 8km of the entire 26km stretch.

“So, what we have done now is to award 18 km so that the full stretch of 26km is now under construction for the purpose of completion. That comes to a sum of N4.027 billion for the 18km stretch. The previous contract is still going on. This is an addendum to that contract,” he said.

The second road is the Osogbo/Ilesha Road in Osun State. According to the minister, though the road contract was awarded in 2012 but was not being funded, adding that about 76 per cent of the entire project had been constructed.

“What we awarded today was a variation of N825m. This is to expand the original contract by 3km to enable the road links into Osogbo town, the built-up area, because it ought to bypass the town. So, this is the 3.4km that the Governor requested then when I went on nationwide road tour. Going through procurement and other things, we finally got approval today for N825m to include that part,” Fashola said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, presented to the Council, a memorandum for the supply of inputs for vaccines production and research for National Veterinary Research Institute at Vom, Plateau State.

Nanono told correspondents that a contract of N244 million was approved by the Council for the purchase of raw materials for the production of vaccines for use against animal diseases, poultry, dogs and the likes for the National Veterinary Research Institute, which is the centre for research and production of animal husbandry and vaccines.