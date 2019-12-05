Court extends order for Ojezua to remain as Edo APC chairman

An Edo State High Court has extended the order directing that Anselm Ojezua be recognised as chairman of the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The extension was granted by Justice O. Oviawe, on Thursday, December 5, ordering that the status quo as at 10th of November, 2019 with regards to the chairmanship of the APC be maintained.

She said that the extension would last till December 11, when all applications on the case is slated for hearing.

The Judge had in a November 22 ruling directed that the status quo be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice, praying for an order of interlocutory injunction.

The suit was filed by Anselm Ojezua, Kenneth Asekhema and Dr. Aisosa Amadasun.

Defendants in the suit are Col. David Imuse (rtd), Lawrence Okah and Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

In the suit, Ojezua sought for interim injunction directing that the status quo as at 10th November 2019 with regards to the chairmanship of the All Progressive Congress, Edo State chapter, be maintained by the parties.