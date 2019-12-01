Ihedioha: One More Hurdle to Cross!

With the recent Court of Appeal verdict validating the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, there’s just one more hurdle to cross, writes Amby Uneze

The much talked about Appeal Court case billed to decide the fate of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State as the aftermath of the March 9, 2019 elections has come and gone.

To all lovers of democracy and good governance, it was a welcome development and an opportunity for Imolites to breathe fresh air, and to a few others, it was a disappointment of sorts. However, the overall expectation of the people might have been met, because the judgment of the Court of Appeal Justices was largely seen as being in tune with their anticipation.

Many however believed that had verdict gone south for Ihedioha, Imo State would have been taken many years backward. Also, many political calamities had been averted with the judgment of the five-man jury, which has paved the way for robust progress and a forward-looking development in the state.

There’s no doubting the fact that a majority of the Imo people, both home and away wanted a change of governance as at March 9, 2019, when the governorship election held and they came out to actualise this by voting for the candidate of their choice.

After taking a closer look at the array of governorship candidates from all the political parties, the people’s choice of Emeka Ihedioha, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was however understandable. With obviously rich credentials, he became their best bet, having been a former Nigerian number six citizen, as a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, who discharged his duties at the national level without skirmishes of sorts.

In Ihedioha, Imo people saw a humble servant-leader, a due process icon, an intelligent public administrator and an achiever of inestimable dimension.

The judgment has therefore brought in harmony, security of lives and property, promotion of ease of doing business, opened doors for numerous investors, who were ab intio skeptical of the would-be outcome of the ruling to express more interest to invest in the state, good governance awards and above all; rest of mind on the part of the citizens.

No wonder, the ecstasy that enveloped the streets of Owerri, the Imo State capital on the day the judgment was delivered showed that God has really answered their prayers. At least, the boat of governance was not rocked, many reckoned as they heaved a sigh of relief.

Thanking the people of the state and the judiciary, Governor Ihedioha said the Rebuild Imo Agenda of his administration was on course, just as he dedicated his victory at the Court of Appeal to God.

Ihedioha, also thanked party members, the PDP family, the people of Imo State and the learned justices, who vindicated his mandate.

According to him, “I wish to convey my sincere thanks to Almighty God over the disposal of the Imo State Governorship appeal. The learned justices once again vindicated the mandate delivered to us by the good people of Imo State.

“We also tender our gratitude to the good people of Imo State, the PDP party faithful and our teeming supporters for your prayers, solidarity and faith all through the process of the election petitions tribunal hearings and subsequent appeal.”

Ihedioha also said the judiciary has again demonstrated it was the last bastion of justice and liberty in a democracy. “Their judgment today has reaffirmed our confidence in our judicial system.”

He claimed to bear no ill towards those with different political leanings, who challenged the mandate freely given to him by the good people of Imo State.

“The Rebuild Imo Agenda is on course. I bear none of my adversaries any ill will. I harbour neither bitterness nor rancour. I have maintained my earlier invitation that they should come and together, let us Rebuild Imo State.”

Affirming that effort to rebuild the state was a collective; he noted that he was not unmindful that there would be opposition on our path.

“While I affirm that the effort is a collective one, I am not unmindful that there would be opposition on our path. But with God on our side, we shall rise above every mountain of antagonism, overcome layers of impediments and cross every rubicon to deliver to our people quality infrastructure, functional welfare amenities and a prosperous economy.

“During the electioneering, I did assure our people that Imo State, under my watch would stand firmly on the rule of law. Indeed, this judgment today, once again, has strengthened our resolve to be guided by this solemn promise,” he stated.

Ihedioha assured that Imo State would be great again adding, “Together, we shall make Imo great again. There is therefore “no victor, nor vanquished. A horse is prepared for the day of battle but victory is of the lord” Proverbs 21:31”, he declared.

What therefore should be uppermost in the minds of an average Imo person is to achieve peace and progress so that the state could be united and moved forward.

The essence of wanting to govern a state should not be anything more than peace, tranquility and progress hence all hands should be on deck to have a more united, peaceful and progressive Imo State.

Borrowing from Mahatma Gandhi’s words, “There is a higher court than courts of justice, and that is the court of conscience. It supersedes all other courts”.

This advice, the Imo people reckon, is targeted at three Imo sons, who are distinguished in their own rights and should also help the state by joining hands with the governor to move the state forward.

For the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, to unanimously uphold the decision of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the election of Governor Ihedioha and dismissed the appeals filed by Chief Uche Nwosu of Action Alliance (AA), Senator Ifeanyi Araraume of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Senator Hope Uzodinma of All Progressives Congress (APC), with a fine of N500,000 against of each the appellants, it’s time for them to sheathe their swords and team up with the governor for a greater Imo.

It is also pertinent to note that the trio had fought a good battle, but one thing is sacrosanct, and that is winning does not come all time. It is also noble for them to let go from further appealing the matter at the Supreme Court.

What Imo people want now and urging them to do is to return home and embrace the Governor as brothers who mean well for the state. This way, many are of the view that history will be kind to them rather than engage in acts capable of distracting the governor.

But if they decided otherwise, it means it’s not yet uhuru for the governor with just one more hurdle – the Supreme Court – to cross.