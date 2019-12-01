Capacity devt: 57 civil servants complete urban devt mgt training at Edo Poly

Not less than 57 staff of the Edo State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development (MPPUD) and other Ministries in Edo State, have completed a 10-day intensive training programme on best practices in urban development management at the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen

The training programme themed ‘Sustainable Urban Management and Development Services in Edo State” was organised for staff of the MPPUD and other Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state that regularly interface with MPPD, including the Ministries of Infrastructure, Environment and Sustainability and the Edo State Geographic Information Service.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development Dr. Edorodion Oye Erimona, who represented the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, said the training programme was intensive and would improve the skill and expertise of the ministry’s staff on best urban management practices.

“We have to ensure best practices when it comes to Urban Development Management in line with the initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration on capacity building for public service in the State.

“This is just the beginning of several other training that staff of the Ministry will benefit from next year, including an exchange programmes with Southern Denmark University,” he said.

Obaseki added that the Ministry will soon have a law passed to ensure strict compliance with build and urban development regulations, adding, “We will soon have the urban planning laws. We are presently reviewing the Ministry’s regulations and hope that by the first quarter of next year, the Ministry will be better positioned to deliver on the mandate of physical planning and urban development in the state.”

In his address, Lead Consultant on the training and Project Director, Arctic Infrastructure, Mr Lookman Oshodi, said the training programme is aimed at strengthening the capacity of participants to be able to deliver effective service to Edo people.

He said the training covers development planning and management, building standardisation, energy efficiency, sustainable development goals, climate, procurement process for master plans, ease of doing business and planning permit and future of development in Edo State.

“The climax of the training programme was the presentation on Envisioning Benin City in 2040,” he added.