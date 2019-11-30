Shaibu at 50: Obaseki congratulates Deputy Gov., extols his loyalty, insight, forthrightness

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, on his 50th birthday celebration, extolling is loyalty, insight and forthrightness in serving the people of Edo State.

In a statement, the governor said Comrade Shaibu has remained unshaken in his resolve to liberate Edo from the vices and principalities threatening to hold the people captive and subservient.

According to him, “I heartily felicitate with my brother and dear friend, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, as you mark your 50th birthday celebration.

“I extend my felicitations to an indefatigable Comrade, who parades a sparkling array of laurels in just five decades on earth. With a kind, unassuming mien that defies categorization, you have waded through life as an enigma and today you stand tall as an accomplished gentleman.”

He added, “For the over ten years that we have worked together on the vision to build the Edo of our dreams, Comrade Shaibu has remained unshaken in resolve to liberate Edo from the vices and principalities that have threatened to hold the people captive and subservient. In the last three years, you have remained a loyal confidant and a worthy ally. I am indeed proud of you.

“I join the good people of Edo State in wishing you a happy birthday and pray for more years of eventful, credible, insightful, forthright and impactful service in good health.”