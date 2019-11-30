Power Oil Rounds off ‘Walk Heart On Campaign’

Vegetable Oil brand, Power Oil, has officially wrapped up the fourth edition of its annual ‘Walk Heart- On’ campaign.

The campaign, which kicked off in Lagos few weeks back, culminated in Rivers State with lots of interesting activities that recorded massive participation.

In Rivers, the 5km health awareness walk took off from the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia inwards Stadium road towards market junction and back to the Stadium in Port Harcourt.

According to the company, the initiative was designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and remind Nigerians of the need for daily fitness routine.

It equally aimed to encourage Nigerians to walk at least 30 minutes every day to keep fit and stay healthy.

Brand Manager of Power Oil, Miss. Prerna Pathre, who also took part in the fitness walk, expressed satisfaction in the huge turn out.

She added that the participation surpassed the expectations of the company.

“The comedians and guest artistes not only put up great performances but also actively participated in leading the walk to encourage and demonstrate to the public the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle by taking a healthy walk for a healthy heart.

“It is delightful to announce the successful completion of the Power Oil Walk Heart-On 4.0 and the advice for Nigerians is to keep the fitness and healthy living flying. This is the whole objective of the initiative.”

In addition to the walk, there was also the ‘ ‘Power Oil health camp’ where participants were treated to a free medical check up including including blood pressure, body mass index and general medical consultation.

The campaign also took place in other states of the country including Ibadan, Benin and Enugu.

