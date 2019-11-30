Power Oil Rounds off ‘Walk Heart On Campaign’

0

Vegetable Oil brand, Power Oil, has officially wrapped up  the fourth edition of its    annual  ‘Walk Heart- On’ campaign.
The  campaign, which kicked off in Lagos few weeks back, culminated  in Rivers State with lots of interesting activities  that recorded massive participation.
In Rivers, the 5km health awareness walk took off from the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia inwards Stadium road towards market junction and back to the Stadium in Port Harcourt.
According to the company,  the  initiative was designed  to promote a healthy lifestyle and remind Nigerians of the need for  daily fitness routine.
It equally aimed to encourage Nigerians to walk at least 30 minutes every day to keep fit and stay healthy.
Brand Manager of Power Oil, Miss. Prerna Pathre, who  also took  part in the fitness walk, expressed satisfaction in the huge turn out.
She added  that the participation  surpassed the expectations of the company.
“The comedians and guest artistes not only put up great performances but also actively participated in leading the walk to encourage and demonstrate to   the public   the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle by taking a healthy walk for a healthy heart.
“It is delightful to announce the successful completion of the Power Oil Walk Heart-On 4.0 and the advice for Nigerians is to keep the fitness and healthy living flying. This is  the whole objective of the initiative.”
In addition to the walk, there was also the  ‘ ‘Power Oil health camp’ where participants were treated to a free medical check up including including blood pressure, body mass index and general medical consultation.
The campaign also took place  in other states of the country including Ibadan, Benin and Enugu.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR