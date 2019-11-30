Nvivo tv releases her first cinema film, Seven

Newly launched nvivo TV, a free video on demand streaming platform from Envivo, a technology company that focuses on digital contents has release its first feature film, titled Seven. Prior to its opening at the cinemas on Friday November 29, 2019, the movie was premiered to members of the press, the cast and crew and family during a private screening at the new FilmHouse Cinema, Landmark Boulevard Oniru Lagos.

Seven takes you on a thrilling journey of intrigue, suspense and packed action as an heir Kolade, is made to taste the bitter side of life before gaining access to his late father’s estate. There he would have to live in the ghetto area and experience hard street life that is replete with threats just so he could acquire his late father’s estate. “Before you can take over my estate, I want you to spend seven days in Ajegunle”, a world supposedly filled with thugs, guns and violence.

Efa Iwara, plays Kolade, the rich and irresponsible son of a businessman, who following his father’s death, is given seven days to survive in Ajegunle. Other star cast of the movie includes veteran Sadiq Daba, Patrick Diabuah, Uzikwendu, and comedian Koffi Tha Guru.Also, Bimbo Manuel and Nollywood Prince, Richard Mofe Damijo’s roles in the movie really reeked off laughter. Imagine RMD’s character being Manuel’s driver and childhood buddy making jest of Manuel’s character shortly after being told he has a short time to live.

“Okay so wetin go happen now this one wey be say you wan die so… I say if you die this car I dey drive sey I fit keep this one.” The movie leaves the guests edged on their seats with intermittent releases as it screened to the delight of its lead cast like legendary Ajegunle music icon, Daddy Showkey, Efa Iwara, and a host of others who were at the movie premiere.

Speaking on his experience on set of the movie after the screening, Showkey revealed that he was touched by the script. “One thing I just saw, watching the story touched me a lot because it’s going to change a lot of lives,” adding that the story “it’s different from other recent movies”.

A must watch Seven is from the stables of Envivo and La Vida studios in partnership with Remote Production, and is written and directed by Tosin Igho. Tosin Igho is an entertainment entrepreneur being a musician, film maker, video director and producer. A chirp off the old block Tosin is the son of Peter Igho a former Head of NTA and veteran in the film industry who was also part of the audience during the screening.