Zamfara Gov Assents Bill Repealing Pension for Ex-govs, Others

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, wednesday assented to the law prohibiting ex-governors, deputy governors, Speakers and their deputies from taking mega monthly pension.

The pension law was repealed on Tuesday by the state House of Assembly.

Assenting to the new law, the governor said he would use the mega allowances going to the ex-government officials to build the teeming unemployed youths in the state.

He regretted that although the former governor, Abdulaziz Yari had left behind pensions liabilities of about N10 billion apart from other liabilities such as promotion benefits, and workers annual increment, he still had the gut to request the state government to pay him N120 million annually.

Matawalle said the ex-governor, who recently wrote to the state government seeking N10 million as monthly pension, would now be collecting the exact amount he was collecting as his monthly salary while he (Yari) was a governor, which would continue as his pension for life.

“In addition to this, he is supposed to get two vehicles from the state government and they are replaceable every four years; free medical treatment for the former governor and his immediate family and vacation within Nigeria and outside; 30 days’ vacation within Nigeria or outside Nigeria; and a five-bedroom house in any location of his choice,” said Matawalle.

“The law also extends similar largess to the former deputy governors, former speakers of the state assembly, and former deputy speakers,” he added.