Winner of 2019 NUC/NESG essay competition commends Obaseki for developing mental infrastructure

Winner of the 2019 National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) Essay Competition, Osemede Ikponmwosa, has commended Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for prioritising investment in mental infrastructure.

Ikponmwosa, who hails from Edo and a 400-level medical student at the University of Benin, gave the commendation after presenting his award to the governor at Government House in Benin City.

He said, “I came here to present the award to the governor because he has focused on developing mental infrastructure, youth empowerment and the need to shun violence.

“I have been able to draw from the governor’s motivation to Edo youths and I feel his advice is being heeded to by youths in the state.”

Ikponmwosa said he is impressed with the governor’s policies on youth and human capital development.

He urged young people in the state to support the Governor Obaseki-led administration, adding, “The governor has done a lot as regards youth empowerment through the various initiatives spearheaded by the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) and I believe every Edo youth should support the governor and shun social vices.”