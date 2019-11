Proposed APC South-South caucus meeting called without due Consultation with Party Leaders, says Edo APC

… ‘meeting should be held in South-South zone, not Oshiomhole’s private office’

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the proposed meeting of the South-South caucus of the party was called without due consultation with leaders of the party in the zone.

In a statement, Edo State chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua Esq., said the meeting should be held in the zone, not at the private office of the suspended National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

According to him, “Our attention has been drawn to a notice of meeting of members of the South-south caucus of our party scheduled to take place at the private office of the suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Members are by this medium advised to ignore this notice and refrain from attending the meeting which was called without due consultation of the leaders of our party in the zone.”

He explained that the state chapter of the party has “learnt that the purpose of the meeting is to procure and pass a vote of confidence on the embattled national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, among other sinister motives. This is in spit of the series of “No Confidence” votes earlier passed by all the relevant organs of the Party in his home state where it matters the most.

“A proper meeting of the caucus members within the boundaries of the South-south region of Nigeria should be convened in due course, after due consultation with the leaders of the zone.”