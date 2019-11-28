Okaurui, Opute, Elumelu, Onyema for Awards

MDG Global Magazine and Sustainability media has announced Ifueko Omoiqui Okaurui, Eveyln Opute, Tony Elumelu, Allen Onyema, Gabriel Ogbechie, Ugochi Onuigbo as winners in the 2019 MDG awards and Compassionate Prize in an event tagged the celebration of Nigeria Rain Makers .

Others winners include the regular cash prize recipients, who are essentially women.

A statement by the Publisher of MDG Global Magazine and Project Director, Chuks Nwoko, the cash gift is aimed at supporting some vulnerable people with their small businesses.

“We strongly believe that every support given to our women has the greatest potential of lifting their respective families out of poverty.”

Nwoko said the date for the event is December 7 at the Moremi Room, Sheraton Lagos Hotel, in Ikeja, Lagos by 12noon.

During a media parley in Ikeja, he explained that the new developmental goals called Sustainable Development Goals was now too complicated for ordinary citizens.

He wondered how ordinary people; who could not completely digest the original eight goals; would comprehend the new seventeen goals with its outlandish objectives and agenda?

He said it was a conspiracy to frustrate citizens from following the attainment of the global agenda; especially in this era of global recession and financial discrepancies in Nigeria.