MultiChoice Nigeria Introduces New Offering

MultiChoice, has unveiled five new packages for its DStv and GOtv platforms to deliver more quality content at great value for customers during the upcoming festive season and beyond.

According to the company, from 1st of December, DStv customers would have more entertainment options to choose from with the introduction of three new DStv packages: DStv Confam, DStv Yanga and DStv Padi. GOtv subscribers will also get two new GOtv packages: GOtv Jolli and GOtv Jinja.

These new packages are exclusively and specially-curated for the Nigerian market and come upgraded with new channels, fresh content and Naija-centric names that contribute to a more enhanced viewing experience.

In addition, the GOtv Max package would be revamped to include more channels, thus offering more value at an affordable price.

The Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, speaking on this milestone, said the introduction of the new packages customised for Nigerians would unlock a new level of entertainment and value for customers, giving them improved choices and a brand new DStv and GOtv experience.

“We are constantly driven to ensure that customers are satisfied with the overall quality of our services. The new packages are exclusively curated from Naija and for Nigerians, driven by great programing and affordable prices,” said Ugbe.

“With improved package options available to our valued customers, they can choose a subscription plan that best fits their needs and budget. We remain committed to give millions of television viewers in Nigeria the opportunity to enjoy world class entertainment.”

The new packages come loaded with the recently-launched channels – Da Vinci, TNT Africa and Real Time – as well as other top local, sports, movies and general entertainment channels.

For the new DStv packages, DStv Confam is a brand-new package designed for the whole family with over 120 channels. It is the home for BET, Da Vinci Learning, TNT Africa and more, and the subscription price is N4,500 monthly. DStv Yanga has over 94 channels. For N2,500 monthly, subscribers will get to enjoy all things Nollywood on amazing channels such as Africa Magic Epic, ROK 2 and Ebony Life. Also on the package are lifestyle shows on Real Time and great local and international music on MTV Base. DStv Padi provides quality entertainment at anytime with over 51 exciting channels for N1,800 monthly.