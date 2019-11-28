Gunmen Attack Taraba Villages, Kill Five

Gunmen late on Tuesday, invaded two communities in Taraba State killing at least five people.

Two village heads, the chairman of a vigilante group and two other persons were killed by the yet to be identified gunmen in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Locals said that the gunmen, numbering about 30, invaded the two communities of Bilango 1 and Bilango 2 in the old Muri area.

The traditional rulers killed were identified as Garba Dangari, the village head of Bilango 1, and Sarki Ali, village head of Bilango 2.

“The gunmen suspected to be kidnappers were said to be on retaliation mission over the killing of suspected kidnappers by hunters and vigilante in the area,” a local vigilante official who asked not to be named for security reasons said.

The gunmen also reportedly abducted five children in the area before escaping into neighbouring Plateau State, the official said.

The slain victims, including the two traditional rulers, have been buried.

The police have also deployed armed officials to the area.

When contacted, the spokesman of the police in the state, David Misal, confirmed the attack.

He said the police were investigating the attack but no suspect had been arrested.