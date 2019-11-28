Anambra Has Capacity to Boost Nigeria’s Economy, Says Zinox Boss

By Emma Okonji

The Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh has described Anambra as a state with global capacity to influence and positively enhance Nigeria’s economy.

Ekeh, affirmed that the state has all it takes to make this a reality. Further, he noted that the wealth, energy and knowledge per square metre in Anambra does not exist in any other part of Africa.

Nevertheless, the Zinox boss urged the state government to open its eyes to the immense opportunities lying within the state with which it can re-configure the narrative for good.

Ekeh made the assertion at the 2019 Anambra Business and Investment Roundtable, which held at Awka recently.

He spoke on the topic: ‘Doing Business in the 21st Century.’ The summit, with the theme – Beyond Infrastructure: Rethinking the Future, was held to explore the business opportunities in the state.

In attendance at the event were the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano; the Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke; Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Uche Okafor; the Obi of Onitsha, Nnayelugo Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe; former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and other members of the Anambra state political set-up. Also in attendance were entrepreneurs drawn from various spheres of the economy.

‘I am an Igbo man from Imo State but here I am in Anambra and delighted to be here as well. Why? Anambra state has the global capacity to alter Nigeria’s destiny. You have it all in Anambra State but you have to certify it in the 21st century for it to be rewarding. You have credible human capital, brilliant minds and the right investment climate to make it happen,’ Ekeh noted.

Ekeh who was the keynote speaker at the event, however sounded a note of caution to the state government and the people of the state.

The serial digital entrepreneur warned that the state must wake up to the fast-evolving dynamics of the technology-mediated 21st Century. Urging the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano to invest in education and upgrade human capital in the state. Ekeh disclosed that this is the surest route to helping Anambra achieve its considerable potential.

“I must commend the governor for what he is doing in the state. However, the 21st Century requires us to anticipate the future. If you look at the current Zinox Future Visions emblem of a man in deep thought, you will see it speaks to our mindset as a corporate with an eye on the future. This has been my story throughout the over 30 years I have spent in business.

“You must invest in the next generation, especially the children of the poor because these are the ones with a mindset of disruption.

“There is analogue knowledge and there is digital knowledge. Our generation relied on 80 per cent common sense and 20 per cent knowledge. But our children have global exposure and the benefit of better education, so they mainly use 80 per cent knowledge and 20 per cent common sense,” Ekeh said.

He added, “The Anambra state government must launch a Knowledge or Digital city in Awka with smart facilities and certified knowledge workers to re-train teachers across platforms and equip them to prepare our children for the digital age. In addition, the government should consider setting up and attaching a finishing school to the knowledge capital so that candidates are prepared as global citizens.

“There is a fundamental problem with the quality of graduates we are currently churning out. Many of them are not fit for the 21st Century work-place. You must invest in these kids to make them relevant in the global marketplace and the multiplier effect will transform the fortunes of Anambra state for good.

“You must build and equip many young graduates with skills in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing and Big Data, among others.

‘I embarked on a similar intervention in Imo State after encountering the child of a widow who aced WAEC with straight A’s but regularly fell short in JAMB. It turned out that many of these students had never seen a computer in their lives but had to use a computer in sitting for the JAMB examinations. So, I spoke with the Commissioner of Technology in Imo State and set up a digital training centre where over 5,400 students are currently being exposed to computer appreciation and other digital skills. I am also paying these students to attend the classes. A week to the exam, there will also be a refresher session to ensure they are brought up to speed ahead of the examination.”

The well-attended event featured panel sessions on Education and Health, ICT and the Creative Industry, Tourism and Hospitality as well as Housing and Infrastructure.