Obaseki assures of continuous capacity devt for teachers in primary, sec schools

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has assured of continuous capacity building for teachers in primary and secondary schools across the state, as part of his administration’s commitment to improve the standard of education in the state.

The governor said this after inspecting the progress of construction work at the College of Education, Abudu and a new site for the building of a laboratory for training teachers.

The governor explained that his administration is working with the World Bank to organise pre-service programme for teachers in primary and secondary schools, adding that the state has adopted a comprehensive approach in the training of teachers to ensure they are well equipped to discharge their duties.

“We are working with the World Bank to run a pre-service programme for all our teachers. The crisis in our education system is caused by the inability to equip and train our teachers properly, which we are correcting,” he said.

He added that the state government is collaborating with the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) to build a laboratory close to the College of Education, Abudu, to provide practical knowledge for teachers.

Obaseki noted, “The laboratory school will train teachers for the National Certificate of Education programme in the College of Education.”

He listed other facilities to be located within the laboratory school to include Sports Complex, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre and hostels, noting that the Laboratory school would be a world-class facility for pre-service and in-service training for teachers, adding, “The facilities will bring back social life to Abudu.”

He added that work at the College, which is nearing completion, has classrooms, offices and hostels ready for use, noting, “What is left for the college to take off is hiring of staff and other requisite details to get the school started next year.”