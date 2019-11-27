Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja Dangote, Elumelu, Otudeko Others Win FG’s Productivity Award

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; prominent business entrepreneurs, Tony Elemelu and Oba Otudeko have been nominated for productivity award by the federal government.

Also among those to receive the prestigious National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award are 29 other individuals and organisations who have made remarkable impact in their various fields of endeavour.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday to herald the 18th edition of the National Productivity Day (NPD), the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige said the aim of the award is to stimulate productivity consciousness and reward innovation, creativity and hard work among Nigerians.

He said that government is conscious of the critical place of productivity in the realisation of the present administration’s Next Level Agenda, adding that “no nation can be self-reliant and competitive in the international market without productivity improvement in all sectors of the economy”

Ngige further said that;” No nation can enhance the quality of life of its citizenry as well as be self-reliant and competitive in the international market without productivity improvement in all sectors of its economy. Productivity is indeed the most important determinant of socio-economic growth, wealth creation, employment generation and overall improved standard of living”.

He said the Buhari-led administration is committed to the overall socioeconomic growth and development of the nation in order to improve the standard of living of Nigerians.

The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari would confer the awards on the recipients tomorrow in Abuja.

He said that the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee, an independent Committee made up of eminent Nigerians from diverse background had, after a thorough screening exercise, recommended 25 individuals and seven organisations drawn from all sectors of the economy for conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award at this year’s National Productivity Day.

Among the award winners are, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede; Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd); Chief Richard Onwuka; Deputy Corps Marshall Ojeme Ewi-Irudiakpor; Aishatu Abubakar; Prof. Adesola Olatunde Adepoiu; Hajia Vivian Idama; Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah; Prof. Hussaini Doko Ibrahim.

Other organisations include, Vintage Farms and Products; Dufil Prima Foods Plc; Dozzy Oil and Gas, Krisoral Group, Kpakpando Foundation for People With Disabilities and Reynold Construction Company (RCC).