School Feeding Programme, My Core Mandate, Says Minister

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said the Home Grown School Feeding programme is one of her top priorities.

She made the assertion yesterday while reacting to news in some quarters that she had refused to approve payments for vendors in Lagos, Imo, Kogi and Benue States.

“Since my appointment as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, I have severally reaffirmed my commitment to delivering on the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million people in Nigeria out of poverty in 10 years. I am therefore very much aware of the importance of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme,” she stressed.

Farouq added that the school feeding programme and other social investment programmes were part of the government cardinal campaign promises that are of utmost importance, noting that it would be irresponsible for the ministry not to attach the requisite significance to it.

The minister reiterated that the school feeding programme as well as other components of the National Social Investment Programmes domiciled in the ministry remains high priority to her personally.

“It is disheartening to note that some individuals are bent on discrediting efforts of the ministry and government to provide lasting support and succour to the less privileged and needy among us,” she said.”