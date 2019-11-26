PDP Salutes Atiku at 73

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday congratulated its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as he reaches the age of 73.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Atiku is an exceptional patriot, quintessential democrat, leading light and incontrovertible symbol of the collective quest by Nigerians for a united, peaceful, secure, democratic and prosperous country governed by the rule of law, equity and justice for all.

According to PDP, “Atiku leads the trail in the hope for a much-desired national rebirth, anchored on purposeful leadership where the overall interest of the people is over and above selfish personal interests.”

The party said it is therefore lamentable that at the time Nigeria would have been enjoying the dividends of Atiku’s blueprint for economic recovery and political stability, “Nigerians are rather groaning under prevailing harsh economic policies, excruciating multiple taxes, worsened security situation and degenerated poverty in the land.”

Ologbondiyan, stated that PDP holds as unarguable that the nation, by now, would have been enjoying a breath of fresh air had the February presidential election had gone its way.

Ologbondiyan noted that this is so because Atiku has demonstrated in all spheres of life that the true worth of leadership is in applying the powers therein for the collective good of the people rather than that of a group or self.

The party, therefore, joined the family members, millions of compatriots, friends and associates to celebrate Atiku, while supplicating the Almighty God to continue to bless him and keep him in good health as he applies his wealth of experience and goodwill for the service of his dear fatherland.