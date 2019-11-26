Lagos to Restrict Movement of Trucks to Ease Traffic

The Lagos State Government has unveiled plan to restrict the movement of heavy-duty trucks in the metropolis during the day so as to ease traffic on the roads.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known yesterday at the Lagos House, Ikeja, when a team from the Nigerian Breweries Plc paid him a courtesy visit.

Sanwo-Olu said that the government had been pushing the trailers off that whole corridor of Iganmu area to ensure that the journey towards Apapa continued to remain free.

He said that the state would soon come up with comprehensive plan and decisions on traffic management in order to resolve the gridlock.

”New policies are going to come out in the coming days, on some regulations around movement of heavy duty trucks, just so that we can manage what time of the day they all get to come in on the roads.

”We cannot begin to imagine 30 to 50 trucks competing during work hours, and so we need to plan out the logistics around it, what time of the day they need to move.

”It is more around how do we resolve traffic movement and traffic flow in all of the places and some very hard decision will be taken.

”The issue is not building more roads, the issue is managing the ones that we currently have, and all of us using them efficiently and effectively.

”The things that don’t need to move during the daytime, we can restrict them to night movement, so that they can free up traffic all around the places,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu said that rehabilitation as well as development needed to happen in all areas of the state.

He said that his administration was committed to rehabilitate Abebe Village Road in Iganmu, clean up carnals as well as major drainage system in the area.

The governor said the Abebe Village Road was strategic and the rehabilitation would further open up the industrial area and ensure Lagos remained a destination that people could do business.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr Jordi Borrut Bel, said that the company was in support of Sanwo-Olu’s visionary call of ‘Awakening a Greater Lagos’