Bauchi Gov Flags off Commencement of Daily Flight by Max Air

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Determined to shore up the socio-economic activities and growth of the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has flagged off the commencement of a daily commercial flight by Max Air Transport Company from Bauchi to Abuja.

Speaking yesterday at the event held at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport in Bauchi, Mohammed expressed confidence that the development would bring to an end the aviation transportation problem in the state.

The governor added that with this development, Bauchi State would witness unprecedented boost in commerce and tourism sectors especially with the discovery of oil in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the daily flights would also contribute immensely to the economic development of the state as Yankari Game Reserve would accordingly play host to many national and international tourists.

The governor expressed his administration’s support towards the airline, adding that the daily flights would improve the state’s commercial activities.

Mohammed, who appealed to the management of the Max Air to provide efficient services to the state, assured of his administration’s commitment to honour the agreement.

Also speaking, the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman, while describing the move as a milestone achievement, assured of the Assembly’s support to the initiative.

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, represented by Galadiman Bauchi, Ibrahim Sa’idu Jahun, applauded the governor for coming up with the initiative.

The Managing Director of Max Air, Dikko Dahiru Mangal, in his remarks, assured customers of quality services.