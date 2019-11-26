Allen Onyema: Forensic Accountant Cautions against Sensationalism

In the wake of allegations against aviation businessman, Allen Onyema, an international forensic accountant, Prof. Emmanuel Emenyonu, has cautioned the public against being swayed by unproven allegations.

In a statement issued yesterday to journalists in Lagos, Emenyonu called on the public to follow the matter without emotions, knowing that the accused is innocent until convicted by a properly constituted court of law.

According to him, “Surprisingly, huge outburst have greeted the money laundering accusations against Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace, which is steeped in verbosity and decorated in the garbs of flowery hollowness.”

He further posits that “tossing out charges of money laundering, without proof only predicates crime, which makes it a low hanging fruit for sensation seeking authorities.”

He argued that the US Attorney in Atlanta, Georgia is fully aware that prosecution cannot be done in the media.

According to him, it is clear that smearing the reputation of an international businessman is cheap.

“They should concentrate on convincing the court of law on the veracity of their allegations instead of mere smear campaign against an illustrious Nigerian,” part of the statement read.

He called on Nigerians to demonstrate patriotism, sound scrutiny of issues and commitment to supporting fellow Nigerians.

He was optimistic that in the coming days, the innocence of Onyema would be proven with evidence at the court of law.