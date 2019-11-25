Turning Organisational Challenges into Strategic Opportunities 

Does your organisation have a vital goal you are aiming to achieve? Are you facing strategic or tactical challenges in the process of trying to reach your goals?

Texem has crafted an exceptional, valuable and game-changing executive development programme for you to be delivered by world-renowned Professor Pawan Budhwar.

Budhwar, is the Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor International for Aston University, Co-Editor-in-Chief of British Journal of Management. He is globally renowned for his research into the international aspects of HRM, Leadership and Strategy.

He has held many visiting professorships in top business schools worldwide. Pawan regularly delivers keynotes at international and national programmes. He has received numerous awards for his research achievements and was invited to meet the Queen of England based on his impeccable academic impact. He has published several seminal books and over three hundred insightful journal articles which are used in every single continent of the world. Professor Pawan’s impressive academic credential is evidenced by his ranking as among the world’s top ten management thinkers.

In the struggle for leadership in the market, your organisation should be able to establish a working strategy and execute it effortlessly across different distribution channels. This executive development programme will enable you to discover your competitive advantage and easily exploit them for your benefit.

From the programme, you will develop requisite conceptual skills and management vision to determine industry drifts, outperform the competition, and maintain corporate progress as the global economy evolves.

Texem is one of the world’s top learning platforms for African executives and organisations. The platform offers highly relevant and actionable executive education programmes tailored to meet the needs of modern organisations delivered by some of the world’s top thinkers and practitioners.

About the programme

”Turning Organisational Challenges into Strategic Opportunities for Sustainable Competitive Advantage in Volatile Times programme,” is for organisations who aspire to be high performing, hope to be more agile and wish to convert challenges into opportunities faster.

Nigeria’s complex socio-economic landscape, challenges are inevitable. It is, therefore, essential to turn these challenges into opportunities that will help drive profitable growth.

This training is designed to develop your capacity to be more aware of yourself as a leader, your team, plus your organisational weakness.

Who is this programme for;

Leaders who are responsible for the development and implementation of competitive strategy.

Company team leaders and Managers

Anyone seeking to develop their leadership skills

The two-day programme holds between December 11th and 12th in Lagos.

Why should you attend this programme

You will acquire insights on how to transform business models and translate strategy into sustainable profit growth during tough times. The programme will enable you to discover the best practices in strategy formulation and how to implement them in volatile times.

From the programme, you will ably develop problem-solving models and drive profitable innovation. The executive training programme will also help you create and implement strategies that are successful as well as harnessing opportunities from challenges facing your organisation.

Key Themes

Analysing organisational position in the industry

Strategies for effective governance

Developing organisational flexibility when the economic climate is unfavourable

Exploiting competition and turning it into continued innovation

Avoiding lasting reputation damage to your organisation.

Why some strategies work and others fail

Why should you enrol for Texem programmes

Texem designs diverse tailor-made development programmes for executives solely based on research.

The platform’s purpose is to achieve your career goals and objectives; given their professional experience in both the private and public sectors, it is the perfect choice for your organisational growth. You should enrol for these programmes because they offer an excellent education, research, and consulting services partnering with world-leading institutions.

Testimonials

“I found this programme very, very rewarding. In the past, I thought that the matter of sustainability-only related to matters of policy, but during the training, it has been broken down into the company level. For me, there are many takeaways that I hope to begin implementing once I get back home,” CEO and Publisher Businessday, Frank Algbogun said.

Also, the Executive Vice President of Greater Washington, Owolabi Awosan.

who had attended one of the programme said

“I cannot wait to go back to Nigeria and start implementing the perspective that I have learnt today and grow my business.”

“These Executive Minds Education programme is the best I have attended so far. It was humanly perfect,” Peter Atolo Irene, Executive Director of Finance & Admin, Union Assurance stated.