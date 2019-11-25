Sumonu, Majekodunmi Win at Southern Sun Ikoyi 8th Annual Golf Tournament

Adewemimo Sumonu emerged winner in the men’s category of the Southern Sun Ikoyi Annual Golf Tournament which held at Lakowe Lakes and Golf Resorts in Lagos. Funke Majekodunmi came tops in the ladies’ category.

The stableford styled tournament which is the 8th edition concludes a series of weeklong activities commemorating Southern Sun Ikoyi’s 10th anniversary celebrations ensured that spectators were left thrilled with excitement as the golfers displayed spectacular show of competitiveness and sportsmanship. About 70 golfers took part in the tournament.

During the prize- giving event, winners were also announced in various competitive categories during the course of the tournament which included Nearest to the Pin and the Longest Drive hole for both male and female categories with various premium and mouthwatering prizes courtesy of the premium sponsors and Southern Sun Ikoyi. Winners also enjoy the best culinary experience at the Hotel.

Speaking at the Event, General Manager, Southern Sun Ikoyi, Mark Loxley, commended the golfers, sponsors, guests and the media for taking out time to participate at this year’s edition of the tournament despite the long drive and their busy schedules whilst reiterating the hotel’s continued commitment to promoting golf as a sporting activity within Lagos’s thriving business community.

“Today was a fun outing complemented by the fine weather and excellent display of sportsmanship displayed by the participating athletes of this year’s edition of the tournament.

“This event is not commercial, as it is in line with our annual Corporate Social Responsibility philosophy as an institution in supporting the community within which we operate, through giving back generously to the society that has supported our business and helped us grow throughout the course of the year as proceeds from the tournament would be given to the Arrows of God Orphanage, which has been the Hotel’s adopted charity since it began operations in the country,” Loxley concluded.

As the event came to a close, guests and participants were gifted with various specials including Weekend stays and complementary dining opportunities at Southern Sun Ikoyi, Cases of premium wines, prepaid Mifi’s, business and economy class tickets to various international travel destinations amongst other exciting giveaways courtesy of the various tournament’s corporate sponsors.

Sponsors for this year’s tournament include, Eko Disco, Globacom, Guaranty Trust Bank, CCP, Legacy Automobile, DHL, Zenith Bank, Soulcomms, RwandAir, South African Airways, Kenya Airways, Redbull, KLM, Virgin Atlantic Airways, Distell Nigeria, MACALLAN, Brian Munro, Ekulo Group, Three Crowns Milk, Seven Up, Monument Distillers, Game Discount Stores, Diageo, PZ Cussons, Heineken, Channels TV, TVC News, News Central, Aviators travel and Tours, African Sports tourism Week and Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort.