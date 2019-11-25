Senate Committee Chair Lauds Abiodun on Performance

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, at the weekend, expressed delight at the level of rural transformation witnessed in Ogun State in “just six months” of the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Adeola spoke at the annual Oronna Festival of the Ilaro-Yewa kingdom in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Senator, representing Lagos State West Senatorial district, but hails from Ilaro in Ogun State, had led five other senators to witness the 2019 Oronna, which he described as “federal government-endorsed tourism festival.”

Commenting on the performance of the Abiodun administration so far, Adeola said: “The peculiar circumstances of your (Abiodun’s) ascension to the exalted seat of governor in Ogun State and legal challenges notwithstanding, you have so far discharged the mandate of your office creditably…with so many impactful policies and programmes.”

According to him, “In the primary areas of security, your programmes in support of the security agencies have led to a violence-free state and ensured drastic reduction in criminal activities.

“You stand commended…for your construction of projects in the area of roads, hospitals and educational institutions in just six months, across the state.

“In particular, your work on Ilaro General Hospital and the Owode-Idiroko road as well as the proposed work on Ilaro-Owode road is highly commendable as such work portrays you as a non-sectional governor with the interest of all Ogun State at heart.”

Adeola, who was chairman of the occasion, noted that he was determined to elevate the standard of Oronna tourism festival to a global scale, as an annual event in memory of a legendary warrior and hero of the community.

He said he wished to, in concert with his colleagues at the senate and other well-wishers, to expand the pavilion of the arena used for the event to accommodate at least 3,000 guests, “in a comfortable manner comparable to what is in place in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.”

He also lauded the contributions of the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, saying “under your reign, Ilaro and indeed, Yewaland had witnessed remarkable development based on your initiatives.”

In his speech, however, Oba Olugbenle had lamented the long years of neglect his kingdom had been subjected under successive administrations in the state.

He particularly berated the last administration of Governor Ibikunle Amosun, saying the people of the area had never had it so bad in terms of the neglect they suffered.

“I will want to use this opportunity to draw your attention to the total neglect of Ilaro and indeed the entire Yewaland which got worst during the last administration. Our people have not had it so bad since the creation of Ogun State.

“Our people are facing serious agony and trauma, coming in and out of this area from Sango Ota through Owode Idiroko, Abeokuta Express road, Agbara-Atan-Lusada road, Owode-Ilaro road, Rounda-Aiyetoro-Imeko road and Sagamu Interchange-Papalanto-Ilaro road, which are all access roads to Yewaland and Ogun West.

“They all need serious and urgent intervention of your (Abiodun’s) government,” he said.

Other dignitaries at the event include: Senators Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central); Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central); Bayo Oshinowo (Lagos East), Adelere Oriolowo (Osun West) and Jibril Isa (Kogi East).

Abiodun was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, while a former governorship candidate in the last election, Senator Kashamu Buruji, was also represented by his then running mate, Dr. Reuben Abati