NFF Intensifies Plans to Get QPR’s Ebere Eze

On the sidelines of attending the CAF Executive Committee meeting last Thursday in Cairo, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick, was in UK and watched the Fulham versus QPR English Championship clash to see Ebere Eze in action.

The 21 year old is being touted as a midfielder in the mould of the legendary Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

According to a thread of tweets by the NFF handle, Pinnick maintains a keen interest in the footballer who was once invited to the Super Eagles aborted friendly match with Burkina Faso in 2017.

Pinnick has reportedly met Eze’s father with the intention of persuading the player to make an international switch, as he is also eligible to play for England.

On Saturday, according to the tweet, Eze visited Pinnick’s London home. During discussions, the player was informed of the president’s desire, which echoes that of many Nigerians to see Ebere Eze switch allegiance and start playing his international football for Nigeria.

Talks are reportedly ongoing but the player has requested for the chance to continue to focus on his club career which is going well so far, and that further progress will be made in due course.

QPR, which Nigeria’s Dominic Iorfa once featured for in the early 1990s, are in the 12th position in a 24-team format.