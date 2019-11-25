Mountain of Fire Crusade Kicks off in Abuja

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, International headquarters Annex, Utako Abuja , is organising a one- day crusade, in Miracle City, Gwagwalada , along the lokoja /Kaduna express way Abuja.

The General Overseer, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, will be ministering with other anointed men of God.

The theme of the crusade is “Great Deliverance Crusade.”

It will start at 6a.m on Saturday, November 30.

Many dignitaries from the public and private sectors will are expected at the crusade.

While in Abuja, Olukoya will attend the Pastors and Ministers Conference scheduled at the Velodrome on Friday 29, and also minister during the Sunday service at Utako.

According to a press statement signed by the Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, International Headquarters Annex, Utako, Pastor Godwin Ube , many buses have been provided to facilitate movement and ease transportation to the venue from Churches, Bus-stops and other locations