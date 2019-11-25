Kogi SDP Guber Candidate Condoles with Family of PDP Women Leader

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ripples of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State continued as the governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, at the weekend paid condolence visit to the family of women leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Salome Acheju Abuh, who was burnt to death in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

Akpoti, who paid a condolence visit to the deceased family in Abuja, described the death of Abuh as horrible, adding that nobody deserves to die in such a manner.

“On behalf of the good people of Kogi State and Nigerian women, I have come here to sympathise with you. She did no wrong for supporting a candidate of her choice, even though we are in SDP, humanity stands before party leanings.

“Everyone was taken aback by the horrible death of Mrs. Abuh. Nobody deserves to die in such a horrible manner; we and the entire Nigerian women are with you to make sure justice is served.

“No one should be killed in the name of democracy. We can’t believe Nigeria has deteriorated to this state, it is extremely unacceptable.

“I can’t imagine the pains she went through in her last moment, calling for help until her voice was not heard, we are calling on the government to give justice to Mrs. Abuh,” she said.

In his response, the husband of the deceased, Elder Simeon Seidu Abuh, described his wife death as traumatic, adding that the worst has happened to the family, as the family light has been put out.

Giving the account of his wife’s death, Abuh said: “It all started on November 16, 2019, at the Ochadamu primary school polling unit, one Ocholi Edicha in the company of other boys told me that he was going to deal with my younger brother, Gowon Abuh, who is a strong supporter of the PDP. He told us he and others were in the payroll of GYB 4+4. Edicha further stated that the election was for the APC and there is nothing that anyone can do about it. I politely told him that there was no need for this that we are all brothers, we all drank from the same flowing river, went to the same playing ground in the community and we shall still remain in the same community, after politics. The rest is history.”

Also speaking, the younger sister of the decease, Mrs. Charity Onuche, called on the state government to give justice to her sister, describing her late sister as the only star of the family who had been taking care of their aged mother.

Speaking on behalf of her siblings, the last daughter of the family, Ojamalia Abuh, said all they are asking for is justice for their mother.

“I want the international organisations and all women activists in Nigeria to stand up and fight for us to get justice. This injustice must not be swept under the carpet, my mother was a good woman; she was peaceful and did no wrong or deserved the way she was murdered,” she said.