Gbajabiamila Cautions Students against Hard Drugs

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday in Lagos warned students to avoid regrets in the future by staying away from hard drugs and truancy in school.

The Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

Gbajabiamila, who stated this during a Health and Education initiative for students in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency in Lagos, organised by some of his aides and other professionals under the aegis of the Gbaja Professional Volunteer Network (GPVN), said the need to take education seriously cannot be overemphasised.

He said whenever he goes round to teach children, he always make sure he addresses certain things, away from academics, adding that there are certain things that are important in education beyond classroom education.

The Speaker explained that the issue of drugs that has permeated the society today is something he never hesitates to talk to the children about.

He noted that it is important that the students should continue to imbibe the culture of going to school regularly, staying away from drugs, and also shun teenage pregnancy, and cultism, stressing that If only he can change the life of just one student, he would be fulfilled.

“Dear students, your parents work hard to earn a living, to send you to school, it is important that you take your studies seriously. I am here today, yes because of God’s favour, but because I went to school. If I didn’t go to school, I would not be here. So, that’s the importance of education.

“On the other hand, for those who fail to listen to their parents and people like us who try to motivate them, I do not want to come around in 20 years and you tell me I wish I listened to you 20 years ago when you taught me and you tried to motivate me, but today I am begging for alms. That will never be your portion.”