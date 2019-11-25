CMD to Verify, Accredit Training Firms

The Acting Director-General of Centre for Management Development (CMD), Mr. Bitrus Chinoko has reiterated the agency’s readiness to start verifying training firms in the country for accreditation.

Chinoko, made this known in a statement at the weekend. He said accreditation gives quality training delivery, enhance organisational performance as the sequel to higher level skills and competence.

Chinoko, also noted that the accreditation was to ensure that the individuals carrying out training functions have the necessary qualifications, experience and training to do so.

Also according to him, the exercise was to check the incidence of unqualified people parading themselves as trainers and develop a culture of training that is guided by professional ethos and competence.

He said the verification was a process to check the requirements of the firms to know their capability and if they should be accredited.

“Any accredited firm which has gone through the process is deemed ready for business”

He further stated that the said accreditation process was done once in a year and the accreditation last for five years.

He said over 557 firms applied for accreditation, adding that 414 firms would be visited and they would be properly screened to get the best.

Chinoko, said the verification exercises started in November and ends in December and 16 states where to be visited.

The acting director-general also advised other training firms to get accredited as its an important criterion to have a training firm in the country.

He said the CMD formulate policies and guidelines for the coordination of management education and training in the country, also develop and promote high National standards of the management education, entrepreneurial development and supervisory training programmes.