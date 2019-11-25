Butchers to Shut down Meat Market in Abuja

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Markets in Abuja and its environs may witness severe scarcity of meat as members of association of butchers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will observe a one-day ‘no work’ to protest against the influx of unhealthy meat products from neighbouring states.

THISDAY gathered yesterday that the butchers in the city plan to hold a meeting today to deliberate on how to deal with the bad eggs among them who have been involved in the sale of contaminated meat to unsuspecting buyers.

One of the butchers, who spoke to THISDAY at the weekend at the Abattoir in Kubwa, said they want use the opportunity to identity all genuine butchers, as well as sensitise them on the need to always maintain food safety standards as prescribed by the government.

According to the source, some persons are in the practice of bringing meat from slaughtered donkey, horse and even animals with diseases to sell to consumers in Abuja.

He said the butchers have resolved that no animal would be slaughtered on Monday in any of its facilities in Abuja so that they can, in conjunction with relevant enforcement units at Ministry of Health, identify the source of the meat that floods the FCT markets. It was also learnt that as part of measures to ensure healthy practices at the abattoirs, the government has directed that health officials must certify every animal fit for consumption before being slaughtered.

When contacted for his comment, the Assistant Director at the Abuja office of the Vetenary Medicine and Allied Products, the agency regulating operations of abattoirs, Mr. Bashir, said the office is not aware of the plan to withdraw sale of meat products by the butchers.