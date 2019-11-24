Onyeama: Presumption of Innocence Or Presumption of Guilt?

Not so long ago, Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyeama was hailed by Nigerians far and wide as a hero. He was the knight in shining aromour who came to the aid of a multitude in need, rather than a damsel in distress.

Recall that as recently as September, Onyeama was a lone beacon of hope for Nigerians who yearned to abandon the heat of South Africa following xenophobic attacks in that country.

Onyeama, in an unadulterated expression of patriotism and concern for his compatriots, put his airplanes at great personal cost to the service of his countrymen. For this he was hailed by all and sundry, his name shouted to the rooftops as an example to be emulated.

Many in official circles and the top echelon of society grabbed any opportunity to be associated with him.

Fast forward a few weeks and alas, the tune is different. Onyeama, was, two days ago, indicted by the United States Department of Justice for fraud and money laundering.

The DoJ said in a statement on Friday that Onyema moved more than $20 million from Nigeria through United States bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.

Air Peace international airline’s Chief of Administration and Finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha,was also charged “with bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.”

There is a caveat though: the statement by doJ said; “Members of the public are reminded that the indictment only contains charges. The defendants are presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

This seems to be the part lost on the many Nigerians who took to social media to condemn one who they were quick to hail not so long ago.

The online mob has swiftly turned on Onyeama, quick to pronounce him guilty without as much as digesting the details of the charges.

Onyeama’s case is an indication of how fickle many in Nigerian society are. Already some have scoffed at that famously noble gesture of his, suggesting it was a PR stunt because he was aware of the coming storm.

His travails should serve as a warning to many who prance about, drunk and giddy from the adulation of the people. Today you’re a hero, tomorrow you could be zero.