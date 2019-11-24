Eschew Politics of Bitterness, Tambuwal Urges Sokoto People

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has cautioned against politics of bitterness.

Tambuwal spoke at a special prayers session led by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Jumuat mosque, Imam Malami Akwara held at Government House mosque on Friday after the Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto upheld his election as the governor of the state.

The session was also graced by a group of ulamah.

Tambuwal said that his administration would continue to work for the progress and development of the state as well as the improvement of the well-being of the people.

While thanking the ulamah for their persistent prayers for the success of his administration, Tambuwal also expressed appreciation to the entire people of the state for their sustained prayers since the commencement of the legal struggle and urged them to continue to pray for continuous peace in the state and country as a whole.

The governor expressed gratitude to Allah for making his victory at both the election tribunal and the Appeal Court a success.

He said that: “whatever befalls a person is from God,” adding that he firmly believes in divine powers and has never in his life associated God with anything.

During the prayer session ulamah prayed Allah to continue to guide and protect the governor in the discharge of his duties as well as grant continuous peace and stability to the state and country at large.

Other ulamah that offered prayers include the chief Imam of Shehu mosque, Chief Imam of Abubakar III Jumuat mosque, Chief Imam Isah Maikware jumuat mosque and Chief Imam of Farfaru jumuat mosque.

Others were representatives of Izala sects from Jos, Kaduna, Dr Ashiru and Malam Sambo Gyasalmadi respectively.

The prayer session was attended by the state Deputy governor, Hon. Mannir Dan Iya, the state PDP chairman Alh Ibrahim Milgoma, former minister Bello Sulaiman, Alh Muhtari Bello Maigona, members of the state executive council, local government administrators and senior government officials.