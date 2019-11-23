World Premiere of First Lexus EV, The UX 300e

By Bennett Oghifo

Lexus has channelled decades of industry-leading expertise in the development of hybrid-electric technology to introduce its first battery electric vehicle (EV), the UX 300e.

Unveiled in Guangzhou, China, the UX 300e signals a next-generation investment in performance and battery technology, incorporating a high-output motor and high-capacity lithium-ion battery that deliver a 400km* driving range.

The all-electric UX 300e offers maximum power of 150kW and torque of 300Nm, targeting an impressive level of smooth performance.

The UX 300e takes about 50 minutes for quick charging and about seven hours for household AC charging, from empty.

Maximum efficiency for the motor, inverter, gears and battery has been advanced from the development of the popular UX 250h hybrid-electric variant.

The UX 300e also benefits from the high body rigidity and low centre of gravity provided by the luxury compact SUV’s GA-C platform, in order to maintain excellent handling stability.

The UX 300e suspension has been thoroughly tuned to target the same high steering response and high-quality ride comfort as the UX 250h. Shock-absorber damping force has been optimised to match the additional battery capacity.

A Drive Mode Select function is designed to assist the management of smooth acceleration and deceleration. Paddle shifters can be used in a similar manner to engine braking, providing four levels of deceleration regeneration.

A shift-by-wire system on the centre console contributes to the simplicity and functionality of the interior design.

Compared with the UX 250h, the roof has a 5mm higher peak while ground clearance is 20mm lower.

Lexus engineers kept the distinctive design and the utility characteristics of the UX SUV intact, while the aerodynamic performance of the UX 300e benefits from the application of special wheels and an underbody cover.

The world premiere of the UX 300e occurs just one month after Lexus unveiled Lexus Electrified, its global electrification strategy that targets a fundamental leap in vehicle performance, handling, control and driver enjoyment.

The technology of Lexus Electrified enables integrated control of powertrain, steering, suspension, and brakes, realising the ultimate potential of the motor control technology cultivated in hybrid vehicles.

With this technology, the system can best control the driving force to provide ideal vehicle posture according to each driving situation.

At the same time, UX 300e has one of the quietest cabins in its class, as befits the sound management heritage of the Lexus DNA.

The UX 300e is scheduled to go on sale in China and Europe next year and in Japan in early 2021.

Lexus also announced it will launch its first plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle in select markets in 2021. It is developing a dedicated platform for battery-electric vehicles and will offer an electrified variant for each model in its global line-up by 2025.