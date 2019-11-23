UN, Italian Govt Rate Edo Govt High on Fight Against Human Trafficking

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

United Nations Women Country Representative to Nigeria and Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), Ms. Comfort Lamptey and the Deputy Ambassador of Italy to Nigeria, Tarek Chazli, yesterday rated the Edo State Government high on its fight on human trafficking in the state.

The duo gave the commendation at the official launching of the Preventing Forced Migration and Trafficking of Women and Girls in Nigeria held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Ms. Lamptey said the recent signing into law, a bill prohibiting Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) by the state government was a right decision taken by Governor Godwin Obaseki in reducing the scourge against forced migration and trafficking of women and girl-child in the state

“In particular, following the recent passage of the Violent Against Persons Prohibition VAPP in Edo State, it is clear that implementation will be key to addressing some of the root causes underlying the phenomenon of trafficking of women and girls.

“The project will support the Ministry to develop and prioritise actions under a Roadmap for Implementation of the VAPP Act.

“The project will also build synergies with ongoing interventions by sister UN agencies, including UNODC, IOM, and UNHCR who have made important contributions in support of the state government’s efforts to curb this menace,” she said.

Lamptey said globally, UN Women has built a solid and robust knowledge-based and expertise in the areas of addressing gender, forced migration and trafficking of women and girls.

According to her, the starting point for their works is an acknowledgement of the disproportionate impact of trafficking on women and girls, who make up over 70 per cent of persons trafficked globally.

She said they recognised that structural inequalities, vulnerabilities and a lack of sustainable livelihoods were among the chief causes of trafficking. Indeed, trafficking was both part of the continuum of labor exploitation and violence against women.

Lamptey said Nigeria had presented itself simultaneously as country of origin, transit and destination for all streams of migration and trafficking.

She said: “Beyond irregular migration, Nigeria also experiences significant trafficking. Women and children constitute the majority of those trafficked to Europe, as well as being irregular migrants to other African destinations and the Middle East while there are dynamic shifts over time. The main sites of forced documented and undocumented migration and trafficking include Edo State, the Delta and some Northern states.”

On his part, the Deputy Ambassador of Italy to Nigeria, Tarek Chazli, said the state government had proven itself to be a reliable partner in the fight against human trafficking, adding “that is why the Italian government is willing to assist in all possible ways to ensure that the fight is completely won.”

Also speaking, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki represented by Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, chairperson, Edo State Task Force Against Human Trafficking/Attorney General and the Commissioner for Justice, said his government was very committed in its quest in making human trafficking and irregular migration a history in the state thus the huge financial investment in the human capacity development.

Yinka who functioned in dual capacities, also commended the state government for its financial supports noting that the task force may have all the ideas in the world to fight human trafficking but when the financial well-withal is not available, the fight becomes very difficult.