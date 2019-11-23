Omeruo, Awaziem Warm-up for Messi’s Incursion as Laganes Host Barca

Champions Barcelona return to league action after the international break with a trip to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque lined up next as Nigeria internationals and defensive duo of Kenneth Omeruo and Chidoziem Awaziem are tasked with stopping Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez and co.

CD Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo has declared his readiness to star in this weekend’s mission impossible as Javier Aguirre’s men face the league leaders and a fit again five-time Balon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, Soccernet.ng reports.

Messi and Suarez have accounted for 18 – 14 goals and four assists between them – of Barcelona’s 33 goals so far but Kenneth Omeruo and Leganes’ defensive wall will test themselves against the South American goalscoring duo.

The Cucumber Growers are sat bottom of the La Liga table but will look to their Nigeria imports to help halt the winning streaks of Messi and his superstar teammates like Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez among others in a classic David-Goliath matchup.

Omeruo and Awaziem were in the Super Eagles squad that earned impressive victories over Benin and Lesotho during the international break and both should feature from the start against the star-studded Barcelona side who will fight for a result to maintain top position in the table.

But the 2013 AFCON-title winning defender is in no panic mode has Omeruo looks forward to making his ninth league appearance for Leganes this season.

“Back to work.. big game on Saturday… siovas_dimitrios relax it’s Kennedinho,” Omeruo wrote on his Instagram handle.

Awaziem, who is on loan at the Cucumbers from Portuguese outfit, FC Porto has made eight appearances for the club so far.

Barcelona have lost three times in the league this term – same number of defeats suffered throughout the 2018/19 campaign en route to securing their 26th La Liga title – with all three disappointments coming away from home, which raises a slight ray of hope for Los Pepineros in today lunchtime’s action at Butarque.