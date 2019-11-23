Obasanjo Preaches Love, Mutual Respect among Nigerians 

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has advised Nigerians, particularly members of the Baptist Church to continue to live by virtues of love and mutual respect displayed by Jesus Christ.

Delivering the anniversary lecture entitled, ‘The Faith of Our Fathers: Preserving Our Baptist Heritage’, at the 20th anniversary of the Baptist conference, Igede Ekiti ,yesterday, Obasanjo stressed the need for members to sustain the principle of faith and absolute trust in the Lord Jesus Church bequeathed to them by the founding fathers of the church.

The former President explained that Baptists must continue to manifest the practice and teaching of the lifestyle of the Lord Jesus Christ.

According to him, the lifestyle of Christ as centred on love, mutual relationships, trust, respect, security, commitment and the fear of God must be taken to the nooks and crannies of the world.

Obasanjo emphasised the need “to appreciate God for those people God has used to steer the affairs of the ministry from inception to this period.”

The former Nigerian leader appealed to “members to support the various developmental projects embarked upon by the Baptist conference in the state for the growth of the church and Christendom.”

The President, Ekiti Baptist Conference, Rev. Emmanuel Aribasoye, disclosed that Baptist ministry began in April, 1901 through Rev. Charles Jemiriye who brought the gospel to Igede Ekiti.

Aribasoye sought for further support, cooperation, commitment and involvement of members in driving and developing the activities required of the conference.

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, charged the Ekiti Baptist Conference to imbibe the culture and vision of the founding fathers of the Church.

Fayemi, who described Baptist Church members as prayer warriors stressed that there were a lot of benefits attached to serving God.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Fayemi congratulated the Ekiti Baptist Conference on attainment of 20 years lauding the church for being a partner in the development of Ekiti State.

Fayemi noted that churches had been of immense help to the society in the areas of prayers, spiritual development and performance of social responsibilities.

Fayemi said: “Baptists are perpetual prayer warriors; we should imbibe that and continue to serve God.

“That is why a man of 82 years (referring to former President Olusegun Obasanjo), looks like 70 because he is a child of God.”

Fayemi disclosed that several people had benefited from the various developmental and life transforming programmes and policies of churches across the nation.