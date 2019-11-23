IWS Hosts Annual Fundraising Gala

By Tosin Cleggy

International Women’s Society (IWS), recently hosted its annual November gala and fundraising event at the Eko Hotels, VI, Lagos State.

The event was graced by prominent individuals such as the representative of the wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Yetunde Odejaiye, the president of the IWS, Mrs. Nkoli Obolu as well as other prominent individuals and excos of IWS.

Mrs. Obolu said that she would like to be remembered as a transformational president.

“I want to be remembered as a transformational president. Things have changed, we have a new skill centre, our charity as grown not just by words or sentiments but there is a clear strategic document that has been helping to guide our activities”, She said.

The fundraiser, which was said to be the biggest event for the IWS, was set up to help women, youths and children most especially twins. The 62nd president of IWS l, Mrs. Nkoli Obolu emphasised on the need to help the less privileged and the needy and most especially twins and triplets.

In her words, she highlighted why they had specifically focused on twins this year: “One of the promises we made earlier this year was to benefit twins, why twins? As a mother of twins, it is my passion to benefit twins and do things that benefit them. As we all know the children are the leaders of tomorrow, as such we don’t want them to be uneducated or uncared for.

“The message IWS wants to pass is that people should come out and give their time, treasure and talent and also help people who are in need; there is too much poverty in the country and people are crying and they don’t know where to cry to. So we want to tell them to come to IWS we will help them as long as they are not lying.”

The International Women’s Society Nigeria (IWS) is known as one of the charity organisations that seeks to help women, youths and children with the hope to empower women and the youths as well as help eliminate poverty.