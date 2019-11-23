Gospel Act﻿, Dera Getrude hosts Empowered for Worship Concert

Dera Getrude is a seasoned gospel artiste who kicked off her career officially in 2016 and has steadily grown expanding her career pushing her brand out more and giving mind blowing performances at all her shows.

She recently hosted her fans, family and friends to an end of the year concert she tagged, Empowered to Worship at CPM Festac featuring Wole Oni, Efe Nathan, Chika 100%, Pat Uwaje King and a host of others. The aim of the concert is to bring like-minded Christians into a time of intimate fellowship with the trinity through worship.

Speaking about her concert she shares, ‘ God loves worship and the concert was about bringing people together to worship him. God gave me this vision to bring people together to worship him in an atmosphere of worship. So I brought other artistes to do this alongside with me since they have same vision with me.’

Dera has an album to her credit titled, In His Presence which has 7 tracks. Going forward she plans to release more songs, shoot more videos and release more albums. She is also opened to doing more collaborations with other artistes so as to dish out good music to her fans.