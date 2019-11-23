Ex-Governor Aliyu, Umar Nasko Condemn Burning Alive of PDP Woman Leader in Kogi

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu and the PDP candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko, have condemned the recent burning to death of a PDP Woman Leader in Kogi State.

Mrs. Acheju Abu the Woman Leader of the Wada /Aro campaign council Ochadamu ward was burnt to death after the release of the governorship election result in that state early this week.

In separate statements former governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu and Alhaji Umar Nasko the PDP standard bearer in the governorship poll described the action of those behind the incident as not only barbaric but a heinous crime against mankind.

Former governor Aliyu described those behind the incident as “heartless and armed thugs” who could have been sponsored to commit the terrible act. He therefore asked the federal government to ” empaneled a well-balanced committee to probe the dastardly act and speedily bring those behind the incident to book.

Aliyu also criticised the conduct of the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states saying they fell below the approved international standards for any election.

He noted that political violence characterised the election in the two states which cannot make the results to stand.

In his statement Umar Mohammed Nasko said the burning alive of Mrs. Acheju Abu “hit me to the deepest part of my heart”, adding that: “These acts of killings in elections that have crescendoed into the bestiality of burning a woman alive to death in her home is rather barbaric, satanic, callous savagery that has dropped our dear nation’s ranking and democratic engagement below animal standards.”

Umar Nasko said in the statement that “it is regrettable enough that killings occur in elections that are mere civic engagement, the security agencies should know that the responsibility to protect citizens is a constitutional responsibility that is blind to party, religion or region.”

He therefore concluded that it “behooves that every single effort must be put into arresting and prosecuting suspects in every single shred of crime committed from all elections past and recent.”