Court Retains Anselm Ojezua as Edo APC Chairman

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A High Court in Benin yesterday retained Anselm Ojezua as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice praying for an order of interlocutory injunction. On the same day, his rival Col. David Imuse was barred from the meetings of the Council of APC states’ chairmen and the National Executive Council of the party, in Abuja.

Following the court judgement, Anselm Ojezua was admitted into the two meetings, confirming him as the legally recognised chairman of the party in the state.

Justice V.O.A. Oviawe of the Benin High Court 10 granted the order of interim injunction directing that “the status quo as at 10/11/19 with regards to the chairmanship of the APC) in the Edo State chapter, be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice praying for an order of interlocutory injunction.”

The court, thereby, adjourned the case to Thursday, 5th of December for hearing and determination of the suit

The case came up before Justice Oviawe sitting at Hight Court 10 (Civic Division) Benin City, in Benin Judicial Division yesterday, in the absence of the parties. After hearing the submissions by Ken E. Mozia Esq., SAN, O. J. Isede Esq. and Y. O. Odiase Esq., who are counsels to the claimants/applicants, the Judge ordered: “I have carefully considered this application, the affidavit evidence before the court and the legal submissions of the applicants, together with the authorities cited and I have come to a determination that this application of an order of interim injunction finds merit.

“I am satisfied that there is a substantial issue to be tried at the hearing.

“In line with the authorities, and being satisfied as to the urgency of this application, the application is hereby granted as prayed.

Accordingly, an order of interim injunction is hereby granted directing that the status quo as at 10/11/19 with regards to the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State Chapter, be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice praying for an order of interlocutory injunction.”

However, the Federal High Court in Benin City yesterday, declined to grant an order restraining Col. David Imuse (Rtd) from parading himself as chairman of APC pending the determination of a suit brought before it.

Instead, the court said all motions relating to the matter should be presented altogether on December 10 thereafter a ruling could be made.

It would be recalled that eleven of the members of the 16 member State Working Committee had signed a removal notice on Ojezua as state chairman of APC although two of the signatories later said they were forced to sign at gun point while a leadership meeting of the party also purportedly removed Okah as state secretary of the APC in Edo State.