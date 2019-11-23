CIS Boss: Stockbrokers, Stakeholders Working to Stabilise Capital Market

Goddy Egene

The President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr. Dapo Adekoje has said the institute in collaboration with other stakeholders are working out and executing various strategic actions to bring stability to our capital market, improve the national economy, and ultimately make the business more rewarding.

Adekoje, who disclosed this at the 23rd Chartered Institute Stockbrokers (CIS) annual conference in Lagos, said the conference, themed: “Boosting capital market competitiveness in a challenging macro environment,” served as the climax of all our multi dimensional advocacy efforts during the year.

“The CIS operates organic layers of corporate governance structure. At the apex is the Board of Fellows which comprises the past presidents, followed by the governing council, and then the management. All these groups mentioned have been very busy working out and executing various strategic actions to bring stability to our capital market, improve the national economy, and ultimately make the business more rewarding for our members,” he said.

According to him, the theme of the conference was carefully selected to challenge their intellects in coming up with practical ideas that will trigger a quantum leap in the performance of the Nigerian economy.

The CIS boss explained that contrary to the wrong impression that stockbrokers are only stock traders, stockbrokers worldwide are trained and recognised as the primary and most reliable experts in all areas of securities and investment business. “CIS members today are practicing in the United States of America, in Europe, and, within Nigeria, in diverse sectors like government, banking, oil & gas and in the academics, just to mention a few. Of course, the stock exchange platform remains our forte and will always be,” he said.

Adekoje disclosed that CIS is recognised by their counterparts worldwide, noting that working agreements with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, United Kingdom and the Association of Certified International Investment Analysts (ACIIA) ensure that their members can practice in 35 countries in the world.