Again, Wilder Throws Jibes at Joshua

Deontay Wilder has questioned Anthony Joshua’s desire and stated that he is searching for “another fighter that is willing to put his belt on the line with mine”.

Wilder defends his WBC heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz on Sunday morning at 2am, two weeks before Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz Jr.

Undefeated Wilder wants to crown an undisputed champion in 2020 and exclusively told Sky Sports: “I prefer Ruiz Jr to win because we’re in the same stable. If he wins, we have the opportunity to unify the division. We finally have the opportunity to have one champion, one face, one name.

“If Joshua wins, I don’t think that’s going to be. He has stated that he has no interest in me.

I really believe Andy will do it again. A lot of red flags have alerted me. If that same mindset and momentum go into the second fight, Ruiz Jr will win easily.

“I want unification. The heavyweight division is too small to have so many champions. I understand that in the lower weight classes. But the heavyweight division is all about the big boys, all about the power. This is a special division.

“If I have another fighter that is willing to put his belt on the line with mine, then that’s what I want.”