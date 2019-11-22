MultiChoice Introduces Five New Bouquet Packages for Festive Season

Vanessa Obioha

Ahead of the yuletide season, Africa’s leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice, unveiled five new bouquet packages on its DStv and GOtv platforms. These bouquet options are designed to deliver quality content to help strengthen familial ties through entertainment during this period of festivity at consumer friendly prices.

Starting from December 1, 2019, consumers will have the options to choose from any of the supplemental bouquet option that is stylized to resonate with the local consumer taste and budget. The DStv platform offers three new bouquets: DStv Confam, DStv Yanga and DStv Padi. Also, GOtv subscribers are not left out as they get two new iterations: GOtv Jolli and GOtv Jinja.

These new packages are exclusively and specially curated for the Nigerian market, and come upgraded with new channels and fresh content. In addition, the GOtv Max package will be revamped to include more channels at the same affordable pricing.

Speaking on this milestone achieved in pushing affordable, rich content to consumers across all its platforms, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the introduction of the new packages is highly customised for Nigerians to unlock new levels of entertainment and value.

“We are constantly driven to ensure that customers are satisfied with the overall quality of our services. The new packages are exclusively curated from Naija and for Nigerians, driven by great programing and affordable prices,” said Ugbe. “With improved package options available to our valued customers, they can choose a subscription plan that best fits their needs and budget. We remain committed to give millions of television viewers in Nigeria the opportunity to enjoy world class entertainment.”

Depending on what package one opts into, channels like Da Vinci, TNT Africa and Real Time will be made available, as well as other top local sports, movies and general entertainment channels.

DStv Confam is designed for the whole family with over 120 channels at a monthly charge of N4,500. DStv Yanga boasts over 94 channels for just N2,500 monthly. DStv Padi offers over 51 exciting channels for N1,800 monthly.

On its sister platform, GOtv Jolli offers over 68 world-class channels for family entertainment from top local and international channels, for N2,400 monthly. At a monthly price of N1,600, GOtv Jinja provides over 47 exciting local and international channels as well.

Furthermore, MultiChoice will give customers with active subscription on DStv Access, DStv Family, GOtv Plus and GOtv Value a glimpse of the exciting entertainment lined up on these exciting new packages with a two-week preview from December 1 to 15 at no extra cost.