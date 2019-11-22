Bayelsa Governor-elect Gets Certificate of Return, Promises Massive Development

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Mr. David Lyon, his Deputy Governor-elect, Senator Degi Eremienyo, and a member of the state House of Assembly, representing Brass Constituency 1, Charles Daniel, yesterday received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the November 16 governorship election by the electoral umpire in the early hours of Sunday.

Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Pastor Monday Udoh, in his welcome address, said the election conducted by INEC was adjudged right in the eyes of the world.

He said the process, which started in May 2019, came with a lot of apprehension following fears of violence hinged on the outcome of previous elections in the state that were marred by violence and killings.

He noted that through various engagements with stakeholders, civil society groups, alternative dispute mechanism and security agencies, the election was free, fair and credible.

According to him, despite pockets of skirmishes in some areas, no life was lost during the election.

In his remarks, Lyon promised to make the development of the state and security his major priorities, maintaining that Bayelsa State has missed out on so many opportunities in the past, but promised to hit the ground running when he’s sworn-in in February.

“Today is historic. I greet the people of Bayelsa State who took pains to decide to vote for me in one of the most peaceful elections ever experienced.

“Bayelsa money is not for David Lyon or his deputy. It will be used judiciously to develop this state. Today, we are signing a contract with our people, with the people of Bayelsa and that contract is massive development. I assure you that working with my team, we will change Bayelsa,” he said.

He called on his co-contestants to sheathe their sword and join hands with him to develop the state.

“I use this opportunity to inform my fellow contestants that there is no loser. This is the time to come together because we have lost a lot as a people,” the governor-elect said.

Lyon added that unlike in the past when elections were rocked by violence, the last election was largely peaceful.

“INEC did a good job. The elections were peaceful. Southern Ijaw used to be one of the most volatile areas, but we prayed and it was peaceful. This election is not about Lyon, it is about the people of Bayelsa State.

“I assure you that development and security will be top priority. This is the will of God and I thank everybody for making this possible,” he noted.