Caleb University Observes Acting VC for One Day Initiative

Ngozi Jibulu and Gift Soronnadi

The maiden edition of the Acting Vice Chancellor for One Day Initiative, introduced by the new Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, for members of the pioneer set of the University’s Graduate Development Scheme, to act monthly as Vice Chancellor for One Day, has been held at the University Campus, Imota, Lagos.

The Assistant Lecturer, Department of Microbiology and Biotechnology and graduate of the institution, Mrs Chiamaka Joyce Ehizenagah became the first acting VC of the University under the initiative.

Ehizenagah who presided over various activities during her one day reign, was introduced to a team from the Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology who were on a visit to the school.

Discharging her duties in her one day in power, she gave remarks at the inauguration of the Business Committee of the school’s Senate, visited different departments, held meetings with Deans and Head of Departments, met with Student Representative Council executives, and finally met with the Vice Chancellor and his team, for debriefing.

The Caleb Graduate Development Scheme is an initiative to develop critical personnel for institutional advancement, with the products of the university.

According to her, “it was an experience I will never forget in my life. This indeed has impacted positively on my managerial experience, and l remain eternally grateful to the institution for the opportunity to act as One Day Vice Chancellor.”