Again, EFCC Arraigns Maina for N738.6m Contract Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday arraigned the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, on another charge of contract racketeering and stealing before Justice Abubakar Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Maina was docked on a nine-count charge alongside one Ann Igwe Olachi, who was his secretary.

Maina is alleged to have abused his position as chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team to award fictitious contracts for purported biometric enrollment of pensioners, an offence that is punishable under Section 317(read in conjunction with section 316) of the Penal Code Act, Cap532, vol. 4, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, 2007.

According to the EFCC, facts of the case indicate that “bogus” claims of fictitious allowances were also made by Maina and his cohorts in the course of the purported biometric enrolment assignment, while proceeds of the fictitious contracts were remitted into his account through the 2nd defendant.

When the matter was called yesterday, prosecuting counsel, MS Abubakar informed the court that the matter was slated for arraignment and applied that charges be read to the defendants to take their pleas.

When the charges were read, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

One of the counts read, “That you Abdulrasheed Abdulahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi between December, 2010 and January, 2011 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N136, 200,000 from one Ibrahim Abdulkarim knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of payment of allowances.”

The case has been adjourned till November 28, 2019 for ruling on bail application.