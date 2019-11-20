Plaqad Signs Bbnaija’s Omashola

Plaqad.com has signed ex-BBNaija contestant, Omashola Kola Oburoh to its talent program.

With this new development, Omashola becomes the first-ever talent signed to the newly-launched Plaqad Talent Programme (PTP).

According to the promoters of the platform, this partnership affords Plaqad a non-exclusive agency representation of Omashola. Plaqad will represent Omashola and negotiate brand collaboration opportunities with prospective brands and clients in Nigeria and generally co-ordinate all client bookings on his behalf.

The promoters indicated that Plaqad leverages its strong understanding of social media and the social habits of Nigerians to create new opportunities for brands and talent collaborations.

“For us, this partnership with Omashola is yet another opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to helping talents grow and succeed while ensuring that our partner brands better connect with their target audience and win in the market,” the statement stated.