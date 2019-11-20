Dickson inaugurates 41-memberTransition Committee

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governor, has inaugurated a 41-member Transition Committee, saying that it was in readiness for a smooth takeover of the incoming administration.

The committee has the Secretary to the State Government, Kemela Okara as Chairman, Talford Ongolo, Deputy Chairman and Secretary, Mr. Luka Obiri.

The governor said the committee was the first of its kind in the history of the state.

A statement by his Chief Press secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said the constitution of the Transition Committee was in line with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dickson said the governorship election ‘purportedly’ won by the APC is a charade, noting that irrespective of the outcome of the several initiatives being taken by the PDP, there was still need for a proper handover process to be initiated.

He said: “knowing that what transpired is not an election, we have to set up a transition committee. The first time in democratic rule and I thank God for the grace and enablement for making this possible for eight years and with a lot of achievements”.

He said the purpose of the committee is to articulate, record and document all the policies, programmes, projects and achievements of the restoration administration in all sectors in almost eight years.

He said: “the purpose is to articulate and record all that we have achieved and done in all sectors as a state and that’s why all commissioners are part of this committee to enable you present a scorecard of all our policies and programmes both completed and ongoing projects”.

He said that it is the outcome of this work that would be handed over in various forms to the incoming government.

He said the achievements of his government would be a testimony and Bayelsans are assured of continually enjoying the dividends of democracy.

He thanked members of the committee for their diligence, sacrifice and manner they served his administration.

In his address,the chairman of the committee, Okara, stated that the purpose of the transition committee, is to prepare ground for smooth takeover of the incoming administration.