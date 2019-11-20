Access Bank Assures Customers of Support

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Access Bank Plc has assured its customers of continuous support to grow their businesses.

Speaking while welcoming participants to the Access Business Community Forum which held in Kaduna recently, Mr. Kelechi Opurum, a branch manager of the bank, said there are lots of products by the bank aimed at supporting businesses.

He said following its business combination deal with the defunct Diamond Bank, Access Bank has emerged as the biggest and the most efficient bank in Nigeria.

“We support your businesses, we have lots of packages, we have experts to talk to you on how to grow your businesses.

“Access Bank, you know we are the biggest bank in Nigeria in terms of our balance sheet, and more efficient to serve you better,” he said.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the forum, the Regional Sales Manager of the bank, Mrs. Kubirat Amode-Ode, said the idea behind the Business Community Forum was aimed at bringing customers of the bank together to share business experiences and synergise.

According to her, “the forum is open to everybody, but the idea is for our customers to get together and get to know each and the businesses they do.

“It is just a kind of networking arrangements so that you can market, people can get to know products. It is an advertising opportunities to market your products and services.

“We have offerings for our Small and Medium Enterprise Costumers (SME), we have a lot of programmes to bring to our customers. Every quota, there is always an event to bring customers together”.

In a presentation at the event, the Executive Officer (CEO), Korporate Karpenters, Kaduna, Mr. Kolawole Adebari, outlined strategies for successful business management and growth.

These according to him, included the ability to manage cash flow, managing people employed to work, setting priorities, managing growth and self-management among others.

He said Nigerian entrepreneurs were faced with many challenges, noting that it could be quiet depressing if one depends on what government was doing or not doing.

He said: “As an entrepreneur, if you focus on what government is doing and what government is not doing, it could be quiet depressing, but that is why you are an entrepreneur.

“You must be dogged, you must be able to fight your way through challenges.

“It could be a lot better done to improve the business environment”.

He appealed to those in leadership positions do away with self interest and work for the interest of the generality of Nigerians.

“I am sure this country could be a lot better if everybody do away with self interest and think of what will be beneficial to the generality of Nigerians” he said.

Speaking further in an interview, Adebari, called on governments at all levels to carry the private sector along in taking decisions that may have impact on businesses.