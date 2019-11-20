21 Ibadan Kings Lose Crown as Ladoja, Oyo Govt Settle out of Court

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State Government has taken a major step to end the crisis between the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji and 21 high chiefs, who were elevated to beaded-crown Obas by the immediate-past administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi by withdrawing the crowns conferred on the high chief.

The withdrawal of their crowns was part of the conditions to settle the matter out of the court. The State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who inherited the matter, had opted for an out-of-court settlement to restore peace between the Olubadan and the high chiefs.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on August 23 this year referred parties in the controversial coronation the kings back to the State High Court for the retrial of the case.

However, the parties in the suit in an out of court settlement dated 14 November, 2019, with number M/317/2017 and signed by Michael Lana for High Chief Rasheed Ladoja as claimant and the state Director of Civil Litigation, Mr Laolu Ogunniran, for the defendants, agreed that the right to wear beaded crown and coronet granted by the state government during the pendency of the suit have been revoked.

The terms of agreement presented before Justice A. Aderemi and made available to THISDAY yesterday read in part: “That all the gazettes affecting the chieftaincy laws of Ibadan land particularly gazette Nos14 Vol.42 of 23rd August 2017; 15 Vol. 42of 24 August 2017 and 3 Vol. 43 of 29th March 2018 and the subsequent elevation of high chiefs and Baale in Ibadan land as Obas during the pendency of this suit be and are hereby set aside.

“That the right to wear beaded crown and coronet granted by the state government during the pendency of the suit are hereby revoked. That the 1st defendant shall take steps to reconcile all parties involved in the chieftaincy matters to foster unity and harmony in the protection of the tradition of Ibadan land as relates to the chieftaincy laws of Ibadan land.”

Meanwhile the family heads in Ibadan land has described the out of court settlement as victory for the ancient city and its sons and daughters.

The Mogajis in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Wale Oladoja, said the recent decision reflected the true wish of the people of Ibadan land, urging the high chiefs to support the Olubadan for rapid development of Ibadan land.